Neil W. Fitzpatrick, 75
EAST BROOKFIELD - Neil W. Fitzpatrick, 75, of West Main St., died Sunday, August 4, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a long courageous battle with liver cancer.
He leaves his wife of 21 years, Carol C. (Swett) Fitzpatrick; two daughters, Heather Walsh and her husband Bill of Millbury, Amy Fitzpatrick and her fiance Raymond Keddy of Millbury; 3 step-daughters, Sheri Bourassa of East Brookfield, Kimberly Kiesling and her husband Scott of Beaver, PA and Dianne Lincoln & Brian Fritze of North Brookfield; 15 grandchildren, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle, Meghan and Allison Walsh, Christopher, Erin, Madison and Tyler Trainor, Lillian Lincoln and Angelina Fritze, Kenny, Jr. and Krisi Bulak, Trey, Caroline and Julia Pizzella, great-grandchildren Graye and Sterling Bulak; a brother, Martin Fitzpatrick of Brookfield.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of Cornelius & Irene (Bradley) Fitzpatrick.
Neil was a graduate of South High School in Worcester. He worked as a truck driver for UPS and a member of the Teamsters Local 170 for 30 years, retiring in 1997.
He was an avid golfer, enjoyed watching College Basketball and New England sports teams. He was a lifetime member of the Hamilton Rod & Gun Club. He was also the "bread maker" at the former Carmella's Restaurant in East Brookfield.
A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, August 8 at 10 A.M. in the J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours are Wednesday from 5-7 P.M. in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 100 Trade Center, G500, Woburn, MA, 01801.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019