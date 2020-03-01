|
|
Neil Parmenter
Nashua, NH - Neil Parmenter, 77, died peacefully Friday, February 28th, 2020 in Nashua at St, Joseph's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He leaves his beloved wife Mary B. (Foley) Parmenter, to whom he was married for 55 years.
Neil was born in Worcester, MA. on October 12, 1942, son of Charles and Lucy (Gazorian) Parmenter. He graduated with a BS in Business Administration from Daniel Webster College in Nashua, an MS in Business Administration from Southern Hew Hampshire University in Nashua, and a Doctorate in Business Administration from University Of Massachusetts in Lowell, MA. Neil served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.
Neil spent many years in the Technology field working mainly in Marketing and Sales, then moved onto the Education field in the mid-1980's, eventually becoming a Professor at many universities. The highlight of his career in Education was as Dean in the School Of Business at Daniel Webster College from 2008 - 2013.
Aside from Neil's passion for teaching, he enjoyed traveling the world with his family, visiting such places as Australia, New Zealand, South America, and Europe. He also enjoyed playing golf, dabbling as a handyman for various homeowner type projects, and many other outdoor interests.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Neil is survived by three children including: Steven J. Parmenter of Boston, Kathleen A. Bellerose of Charlotte, NC, and Christopher P. Parmenter with wife Kate of Weare, NH. Neil had two grand children, Mackenzie Myers, wife of husband JJ, and Haleigh Bellerose, both of Charlotte, NC. Neil also had two great grand children, Josiah and Noah Myers, sons of grand daughter Mackenzie. Neil's other surviving relatives include his brother, Donald Parmenter and wife Ann of Nashua, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to Neil's visitation on THURSDAY, MARCH 5th at ROCHETTE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 21 Kinsley Street, Nashua from 5:00pm - 8:00pm ET. Neil's funeral Mass will be at Immaculate Conception Church on E. Dunstable Road in Nashua on March 6th at 11 am. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH FOR THE FUNERAL. Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neil's name to the Nashua Humane Society, 24 Ferry Road, Nashua, NH 03064. To leave an online condolence, story, or message, please visit www.ANCTIL-ROCHETTE.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020