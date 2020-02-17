|
Neil E. Tainter, 28
WORCESTER - Neil E. Tainter, 27 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Neil's 28th birthday, Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 pm with his Memorial Service to be held immediately following at 5 pm. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately.
