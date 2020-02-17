Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Neil Tainter


1992 - 2020
Neil Tainter Obituary
Neil E. Tainter, 28

WORCESTER - Neil E. Tainter, 27 of Worcester, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Neil's 28th birthday, Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 3-5 pm with his Memorial Service to be held immediately following at 5 pm. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. To view his full obituary, please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
