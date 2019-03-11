Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
To be announced at a later date
Saint Christopher's Church
View Map
Nellie Fuller Obituary
Nellie A. (Gambaccini) Fuller, 98

WORCESTER - Nellie A. (Gambaccini) Fuller, 98, of Goldsboro, NC, formerly of Worcester passed away Sunday, March 10 in the Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lawrence P. Fuller; parents, Dorothy and Peter Gambaccini; brothers Peter Gambaccini, Jr., Robert Gambaccini, Albert Gambaccini, and Andrew Gambaccini, and sister Dorothy Gambaccini. She leaves two children, Lawrence P. Fuller, Jr. (Spouse Tina), and Lorraine M. White of Goldsboro, NC; five grandchildren, Sherry Hippo, Lance White, Shawn White, Brian Fuller, Brent Fuller; one brother, Frank Gambaccini of Worcester, and a sister, Eleanor Luksha of Ocala, FL, thirteen Great-Grandchildren, and seven Great-Great Grandchildren.

Nellie retired from Parker Manufacturing Company in Worcester. Nellie was a former member of Saint Christopher's Church and its retirement club. She was also active in the women's auxilaries of the Harold N. Keith American Legion Post and the former West Boylston VFW Post.

A Visiting Hour will be held Thursday, March 14 from 8:30 to 9:30am at Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am in St. Christopher's Church, 950 West Boylston St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kitty Askins Hospice Center, Goldsboro, NC.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
