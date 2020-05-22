|
|
Nellie B. Harris, 97
Worcester - Nellie B. (Hart) Harris, 97, died peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020. Nellie was born in Macon, GA, the second of four daughters to Boston and Gracie (King) Hart.
Nellie and her family relocated to Philadelphia, PA at an early age and was raised there. She later moved to New York City, where she was raised by her aunt, Emily Mallette.
Nellie moved to Worcester following her marriage to her late husband, Harold L. Harris, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2003. She worked for many years as secretary for the former Mechanics Bank, Worcester. She was an excellent baker and cook. Nellie will be remembered for the quiet demeaner, her sense of elegance and her love of her family.
She will be forever loved and missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Harold L. Harris III and his wife, Barbara of Worcester; her two grandsons, Harold L. Harris IV of Marlborough and Marc A. Harris of Huntsville, AL; her niece, Nedra Crawford of Bear, DE; her two nephews, Ronald Grant of New York, NY and Barry L. Watson of Louisville, KY. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Doris Harris, who was like the daughter she never had, and her sisters, Reever C. Crawford, Margaret Grant and Corine Watson.
Nellie's family will be celebrating her life with a private graveside service on Tuesday, May 26th at 11 a.m. in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. To share a memory or leave an online condolence for the family, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020