Nellie Laskowski
Nellie H. Laskowski, 98

Southbridge - Nellie H. (Szumilas) Laskowski, 98, formerly of Ashland Ave., passed away on Friday, Oct. 16th, in the Webster Manor Nursing Home, Webster, after a long illness.

Her husband, Stanley H. Laskowski, passed away in 1992. She leaves her Goddaughter and niece, Susan (Lukaszek) Sheldon and her husband James of Dudley; her grandniece, Samantha Sheldon of Dudley; along with several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her three brothers, Stephen Szumilas, Stanley Szumilas and Joseph Szumilas and her sister, Sophie Lukaszek. She was born in Southbridge the daughter of Ignacy and Mary (Rusiecki) Szumilas.

Nellie worked at the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for over 40 years, retiring many years ago. She was a member of the American Optical Co. Quarter Century Club. She was a lifelong member of St. Hedwig's Parish in Southbridge and a member of its Holy Rosary Sodality. She was also a member of the Pilsudski Polish American Club in Southbridge. Nellie enjoyed Polka Dancing, Music and spending time with her family and friends.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Webster Manor Nursing Home and the Hospice of Western and Central Mass for all of the care and compassion they gave to Nellie.

Nellie's funeral will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21st, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. A calling hour in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 21st, from 8:30 to 9:30am, prior to the Mass.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
