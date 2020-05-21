|
|
Nellie R. (Laucis) Lauria, 99
WORCESTER - Nellie R. (Laucis) Lauria, 99, passed away Monday, May 18 in UMASS Memorial Hopsital one month shy of her 100th Birthday.
She was born in Cambridge, daughter of Simon and Amelia (Mazeika) Laucis. She worked many years ago for the College of the Holy Cross and for the former Robinson Thread Company.
Her husband, Joseph F. Lauria, Sr. predeceased her. She leaves a son, Joseph F. Lauria, Jr.
Six grandchildren: Amy J. DeSimone and her husband Matthew of Spencer, Colleen F. Lauria of Worcester, Mary K. Joyal and her husband David of Auburn, Ryan A. Lauria of Worcester, Michael J. Lauria and his wife Nicole of Attelboro. John J. Lauria of Worcester. She also leaves behind 7 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her sons, Robert J. Lauria and Frank J. Lauria and her brothers, Albert J. Laucis and Vitie A. Laucis predeceased her.
Nellie loved her family and her kitties. She loved to work in her different gardens and spend time outdoors. She had a big smile for everyone and a bigger heart. She lived a long life and gave so much and wanted nothing in return. She will be missed.
A Private Graveside Service will be held In Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Olympics at www.give.specialolympics.org Arrangements in the care of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 21 to May 24, 2020