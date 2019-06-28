|
Nellie G. McNiff, 92
NORTH GRAFTON - Nellie G. McNiff, 92, of North Grafton, formerly of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. She was the wife of the late John E. McNiff.
Born in Westborough, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha (Crosbie) McMahon. She was educated in Westborough schools and was a graduate of Westborough High School.
Nellie worked as a nurses' aide for many years at the Westborough State Hospital and in later years she worked at Bay State Abrasives prior to her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough and has been a resident of North Grafton since 1996.
She is survived by two children, Catherine A. McNiff of North Grafton and Charles P. McNiff and his wife, Carol, of Rutland; three grandchildren, Amy Gonynor-Leggett, David McNiff and Sarah McNiff. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she is predeceased by a son, John E. McNiff, Jr. and five brothers, Henry, Leslie, William, Howard and Albert McMahon.
Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Rd., Worcester, MA 01602
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019