Nellie Ross, 99WORCESTER - Nellie (Zaparaska) Ross passed away peacefully at her home on October 17, 2020, at the age of 99. Nellie was the youngest of 5 children who have all predeceased her. She was a loving mother, grandmother and a genuine friend. She will be missed. Nellie is pre-deceased by Earl Ross, her husband of 71 years. Together they raised their 2 children in Grafton, MA where they lived 35 years and returned to Worcester in their retirement. Nellie was an avid reader, talented seamstress and knitter as well as an excellent cook, which Earl appreciated. Nellie took great pride in being independent and having the ability to maintain their household well into her 90's before moving to assisted living. She retired from Norton Company (Saint Gobain) after many years of loyal service.Nellie is survived by her 2 children Dianne and Rick and his wife Tricia; 5 grandchildren, Carissa Baines, her husband Jerrell; Kevin Kett; David Ross, his wife Dominique, Jaclyn Zaker, her husband Adam; Matthew Ross and his wife Lindsay. She also had 6 great-grandchildren; Trevor & Alexa Kett, Hayley & Lucy Ross, Adelynn & Wesley Zaker.Her loving and supportive niece Carole Dalton was deeply appreciated. A heartfelt thanks to the Executives and staff at Christopher Heights for their compassion and care for Nellie and her family. A special thanks to Nellie's friends at Christopher Heights for their support and companionship. True appreciation, also, to JHC Hospice for their individualized attention and care to Nellie's comfort and well-being in her final months.A private service is being held. There will be no calling hours.