Nelly Rain HortonWorcester - Nelly Rain Horton of Worcester died Monday, November 16th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was the 2-month-old daughter of John B. Horton and Maria Nazario. Nelly leaves her sister, Layla and her twin sister, Naya; her maternal grandparents, Jimmy and Susan (Hannaford) Bass of Worcester and Angel Nazario of Fitchburg; many cousins, uncles and aunts, including Angela Horton, Erica Horton, Natasha Horton, Regina Smith, Wendy Smith, Dina Smith, Julia Horton, Mirian Horton and Jacquelyn Horton. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Buford Horton and Cheryl Goode-Horton and her uncle, Moises Nazario.Nelly was born in Worcester a daddy's girl from day one. She was a happy, lovable girl who was always smiling. In her short time here with us she enjoyed being held and talking telling everyone her stories.She gave the gift of life through organ donation to help other babies in need.Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is assisting the family with arrangements.