Nelson M. Calkins, Jr.RUTLAND - Nelson Miles Calkins, Jr. died peacefully at home with his family present on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Born on November 21, 1920, he lived the majority of his nearly 100 years in Rutland. He leaves his three living children, Bruce Calkins, Mary Calkins and Elizabeth Hussey. He was predeceased by his wife, Helen Hunt Calkins and by his son, Richard Calkins. He also leaves his daughter-in-law, Norah Ferrie, four beautiful granddaughters, Abbie Calkins, Jessie Calkins, Sandra Galiwango, and Jennifer Hussey, his childrens' and grandchildrens' spouses and partners, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Nelson was the last surviving member of his generation in the family.Nelson loved to relay stories of his life, beginning with his childhood growing up without modern conveniences of electricity, running water, or telephones. As a teen his first job was for his grandfather's ice business, delivering blocks of ice to homes before people had refrigeration. He also told of selling wild blueberries as a side business and saving the money to buy his first wood lathe. From an early age his inquisitive mind appreciated the many inventions of the times and this eventually influenced his future career direction as an engineer.In his youth he attended some of the one room schools still being used across town at that time. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1939 and would have been class valedictorian but was waylaid by a case of the chickenpox. He attended WPI as a member of the class of '43 earning a degree in mechanical engineering. His class was accelerated in their senior year in order to assist in the war effort. However, due to being color blind, he was unable to enlist and instead served in the Civil Service as a Professional Engineer at the Washington D.C. Naval Yard Gun Factory designing munitions.Through his church youth group in Washington, he met a New England girl, Helen Hunt, with whom he shared similar interests. They married November 9, 1946 and began their life together in Rutland on the family farm, raising four children and enjoying life together for 61 years prior to her death in 2007. In 1960 they moved their family from the original family homestead to a home Nelson designed and built with the help of friends on what was then called "Blueberry Hill", a portion of the family property which he acquired from his father.After the war he first went to work for Barre Wool Co. followed by a long career with Norton Company as a project manager in mechanical engineering. His job enabled this country boy the opportunity to travel both within the states and to multiple countries in both Europe and Asia. He spent several years in the 1970's working intermittently in Poland during the time of Soviet occupation. Nelson grew to love the Polish people and culture and perhaps a little bit of him became Polish after his years there! After retiring in 1985 he continued working as a consultant. A peer once referred to him as "one of the most brilliant minds in the company" during those times.Nelson and Helen were very involved in horticulture and gardening and grew most of their own produce. Together they worked to support Heifer Project International when it first established its Northeast headquarters in Rutland called "Overlook Farm". Both he and Helen were very devoted to their volunteer work at HPI. He assisted as Clerk of the Works in the building of a new barn there. He also had the opportunity to travel to Africa with HPI.Having witnessed the demise of the American Chestnut tree due to blight, Nelson worked with the American Chestnut Foundation in their efforts to restore this historically significant tree, which as a child his grandfather milled into lumber at his own saw mill. His property today reflects his efforts growing multiple varieties of chestnut bearing trees. In his final years when walking became difficult for him, he loved riding on his golf cart and inspecting the progress of his trees and other plants.Nelson had the fortune to live a very active life and contributed to the community in countless ways. He was a lifelong member of the Rutland Congregational Church and served in multiple roles there. He was active in town government serving on the School Committee, Planning and Appeals boards, and was an Assessor. He was a leading member for many years in the Rutland Lions Club where he loved the comradery of his fellow Lions. He always looked forward to the Lions Christmas Tree sale and played an important role designing and building wheelchair ramps for those in need. Into his 80's he continued employing his skills and gave his time as Clerk of the Works for the Town of Rutland Public Library, the building of an addition to the First Congregational Church and the Rutland Public Safety Building. He also volunteered by delivering "Meals on Wheels" to fellow seniors.Nelson had a mind like a steel trap which stayed sharp right up to the end of his life. He loved to relay golden nuggets of Rutland's history and residents as well as his unique experiences, including the Hurricane of 1938 and the cleanup from the devastation that the Tornado of 1953 wreaked on the town.His family knew him for his generous and non-judgmental manner. His mission in the world was to make it a better place and through his tireless efforts, he did just that. His vast knowledge and storehouse of memories are irreplaceable. He once remarked that his mind was a biodegradable hard drive! He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rutland Lions's Club, PO Box 626, Rutland, MA 01543, or the Rutland Food Pantry, C/O St. Patrick's Church, PO Box 939, Rutland, MA 01543.A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Rutland on Saturday, July 18, at 3 PM (Indoor seating will be limited to Covid capacity, with some outdoor seating depending on weather conditions). Burial will be private.An additional virtual memorial celebrating Nelson's life, which will reflect the Buddhist beliefs and practice of several members of his family, will be held on July 13. Regardless of spiritual practice others are welcome to join this event, particularly those who don't live locally, or are unable to attend the 7/18 service. Please contact the family directly for more details. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.