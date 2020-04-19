|
Nelson E. Mather III
Sterling - Nelson "Nel" E. Mather III, 87, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Oakdale Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center after a long illness. He was born in Clinton, the son of Nelson, Jr. and Sylvia (Davis) Mather and had lived in Sterling since 1966.
He leaves his beloved wife of 56 years, Judith (Crosby) Mather; his loving daughters, Bethanne Groccia and her husband Frank of Worcester, Suzanne Hart and her husband, Robert of Shirley and Dianne Mather of Worcester; his sister, Dianne Tocci and her husband Robert of Leominster; his grandchildren, Angela, Michael, Jocelyn, Kathryn, Stephanie and Ashley; his great-grandchildren, Sage, Jonas and Astra; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Nelson graduated from Clinton High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Boston University. He was commissioned into the U.S. Air Force in 1955 and proudly served his country as a pilot in Korea as well as other US locations for 3 years before his honorable discharge as a 1st Lieutenant in 1957. He returned to school to continue his education and earned his MBA from Babson College. Nelson worked for State Mutual Insurance Company in Worcester for 27 years before retiring in 1997. Previously, he worked at John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston. Nelson was a member and past Master of the Ebenezer Fuller Masonic Lodge in Boston now the Norumbega Fraternity Lodge in Newtonville. He also was a member of the First Church in Sterling and enjoyed bicycling and running marathons.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in Nelson's memory may contribute to the First Church in Sterling, 6 Meetinghouse Hill Road, PO Box 40, Sterling, MA 01564, or to a .
