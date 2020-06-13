Or Copy this URL to Share

Neri Wagoner, 68



PAXTON - Neri (Soter) Wagoner, 68, of Paxton, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston after an illness.



She leaves her husband Kenneth Wagoner, two sons Andrew and Matthew Wagoner, and a brother Damian Soter. Her son Michael passed away last year.



Funeral services private.





