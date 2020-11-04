Nessie A. Guzzetti, 88
Grafton - Nessie A. (Adams) Guzzetti, 88, passed away November 3, 2020 at Care One in Millbury following an illness. Her husband James R. Guzzetti predeceased her. She leaves her children James J. Guzzetti and his wife Kathryn, Brenda M. Guzzetti and Daniel J. Guzzetti, her grandchildren James J. Guzzetti, Tim Guzzetti and his wife Donna, Jesse Guzzetti and his wife Kathryn, Jamie Guzzetti, Daniel J. Guzzetti, Jr., Jaycee Guzzetti and Sarah Guzzetti, her great-grandchildren James, Eddie, Dominic, Aiden, Saige, Angelina, Anthony, Justin, Taylor, Carter and Chloe. The last of her siblings, she was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters; Alice Normant, Jean McMahon, John Adams, Edward Adams, and Kastan Adams. Nessie was born February 19, 1932 in Boston, daughter of the late Ana (Batashi) and Kastan Adams. Nessie was always hard working having spent years at Aritec, BJ's and in the bakery at Stop and Shop. Away from work she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, loved to cook and when she could find the time enjoyed a trip to the casino. Please honor Nessie with a donation to the charity of your choice
in lieu of flowers. All are welcome to gather with Nessie's family and friends Friday November 6th from 4pm to 7pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. Funeral services and burial are private at her family's convenience. A Book of Memories to share a special message with Nessie's family is available online at:www.RoneyFuneralHome.com