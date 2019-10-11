|
Nicholas G. Andreson
Worcester - Nicholas G. Andreson, 86, of Worcester, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was surrounded by his loving family in his final days.
Nicholas was born and raised in Worcester, the son of Greek immigrants, George Nicholas and Mary (Polyzogopoulos) Andreson. As a youngster, he attended Bancroft School and Williston Northampton School, and completed his undergraduate studies at Suffolk University in Boston. He went on to obtain his law degree at New England Law School in Boston. Nicholas served in the United States Army from 1958-1960, stationed in Heidelberg, Germany.
Nicholas practiced law for nearly fifty years in the Worcester area. He was actively involved in his community, serving as a member of the Worcester Zoning Board of Appeals, and was on the Board of Governors of the in Boston. He was a 50-year member of the Quinsigamond Lodge of Masons A.F. and A.M., and a long time member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Worcester Royal Arch Masons, the Hiram Council of Royal and Selected Masters Knight Templar, the Bohemians, and the Cairo Shriners in Rutland, Vermont. He also served as Vice President of the DeMolay Association.
In addition to his community involvement, Nicholas excelled at tennis, winning local and regional championships and took particular pride in his 40-year membership at the Worcester Tennis Club. He was an avid Red Sox fan, who never missed a game, and was eternally grateful that he witnessed not just one, but four World Series Championships. Above all, Nicholas cherished his family. He celebrated their big achievements, but took equal, if not greater joy, in their small accomplishments. In his later years, he relished his daily, early morning coffee gatherings with his friends at Panera Bread, where they would discuss and, at times, vigorously debate the headlines of the day in the worlds of both politics and sports. As those who knew him can attest, Nicholas loved the finer things in life, from good food and wine to social gatherings of all kinds. He will be sorely missed, but there is great comfort in knowing that Nicholas led a full life and, in the end, was peaceful as he passed on.
He is survived by his son, G. Derek Andreson of Darnestown, Maryland; his daughter, Nicole Andreson and her husband, Michael E. McCune, of South Burlington, Vermont; his former wife and devoted friend, Christine E. Andreson of South Burlington, Vermont; his five grandchildren, Tristan C.Y. Andreson, Aspen Lily Andreson, Alexis A. Andreson, Sierra T. McCune, and Luke M. McCune; his beloved sister, Irene A. Camougis of Worcester; many faithful cousins, nieces, and nephews; and numerous loyal friends. He was predeceased by two sisters, Constantina A. Nassikas and Phyllis A. Nassikas.
Family and Friends will gather on Tuesday, October 15 at 12:30pm at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester, followed by a Prayer Service at 1:15pm at the funeral home. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Nicholas may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, 02114.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019