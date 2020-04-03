|
Nicholas Baskowski,37
Worcester - Nicholas Baskowski transitioned from this world peacefully, albeit unexpectedly, on 3/31/2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital. He is predeceased by his father Jeffrey Baskowski, grandparents George and Evelyn Fougere, and grandfather Joseph Baskowski. He is survived by his mother Diane Fougere, two sisters Kristin Baskowski and Stella Baskowski, as well as countless loving family members and friends.
Nick was born on February 7, 1983 in Boston and grew up in Grafton, MA. Many of his adult years were spent in Northampton MA, where he built enduring friendships and was an integral part of their vibrant community. Nick recently obtained his Associate's Degree in Biotechnology. This past year, he had relocated to Worcester to be closer to family.
Nick will be remembered for his handsome smile and positive outlook. Even when life got tough Nick was there to lend a helping hand, or ear, to those in need, always giving insightful advice. He had a love for science, the arts and music. Words feel inadequate to express all of his endearing qualities that will be remembered and cherished. His compassion and openness were known by everyone whose life he touched.
Nick was deeply spiritual. A celebration of Nick's life will be held in the future and loved ones will be informed. If so inclined, donations may be made in his memory to the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence or to MOAR: Mass. Organization for Addiction Recovery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020