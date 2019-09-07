Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
(508) 943-6100
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bartel Funeral Home Inc
33 Schofield Ave
Dudley, MA 01571
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Belmont A&E Zion Church
55 Illinois St.
Worcester, MA
View Map
Nicholas R. Giakoumis

WORCESTER - Nicholas R Giakoumis, age 61, of Worcester died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at UMass Memorial -University Campus from injuries he suffered after being struck by a car on Lincoln St. Nicholas was born in Webster, MA. He is the son of the late Nicholas P and the late Mildred M (Haire) Giakoumis.

He is survived by his loving family of four sisters: Connie Murawski and her Partner Maurice "Skip" Earle of Thompson, CT, Helen Nolin and her husband Richard of Webster, Carol Zachara and her husband Edward of Webster and Paula Goddard and her husband Bob of Oxford. nieces and nephews Paula Bernier, Pamela Shaw; Richard Nolin; Kimberly Poirier; Kelly Brady; Scott Goddard; Steven Nolin; an aunt, Shirley Giakoumis; several great nieces, nephews, cousins, and his friends at the Channing House.

Nick graduated from Bartlett High School and was an LPN for several years at area nursing homes before becoming disabled. In recent years he enjoyed living at the Channing House and attending Belmont A&E Zion Church. Nick enjoyed music, movies, reading and amusement parks. He had a soft spot for his 4-legged furry nieces and nephews, and truly loved all critters. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his nieces, nephews, and his partner in crime, cousin Jeff. He was a care-taker and the "go to" person in his family for just about everything. While Nick had struggled with addiction in the past, with the help of the Channing house, he had put that chapter behind him and learned to live daily, building many friendships along the way and reconnecting with friends and family. He was incredibly kind and caring, and will be missed by many.

Memorial calling hours will be Friday, September 13 from 5 to 7 pm at Bartel Funeral Home and Chapel, 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA.

Nick's Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, September 14 at Belmont A&E Zion Church, 55 Illinois St., Worcester, MA with Rev Clyde Talley officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Webster Ma.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Advocates Client fund/Channing House 1881 Worcester Rd. Framingham Ma. 01701.www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
