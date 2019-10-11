Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Giannino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Giannino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Giannino Obituary
Nicholas J. Giannino, 87

Millbury - Nicholas J. Giannino, 87, formerly of Worcester, passed away on October 9, 2019 surrounded by family at Care One at Millbury after a long illness.

His loving wife Jean M. (Belcufine) predeceased him in 2010. He leaves his two daughters, Deborah Giannino of Worcester and Sandra Scarborough and her husband Brad of Oxford; two grandchildren, Matthew and Alison Scarborough; his brother Angelo Giannino of Shrewsbury and several nephews and nieces. He was also sadly predeceased by a sister Christine Krilovich and a brother Philip Giannino.

Mr. Giannino was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Wright Line Corporation before retirement and afterwards at Scano's Bakery whipping up sweet treats. He was known for his sense of humor, love of Cape Cod and terrific Italian cookies. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will always be thought of fondly with a smile. He will be greatly missed.

There are no calling hours and funeral services will be private. To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.