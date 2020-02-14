Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Our Lady of the Rosary
25 Fales St.
View Map
Nicholas J. "Nick" Mazzamurro at 82

Worcester - Nicholas J. 'Nick" Mazzamurro, 82 of Worcester died peacefully Thursday February 13, 2020 at home with his loving family around him. Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 16. from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. His funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary 25 Fales St. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
