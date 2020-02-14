|
Nicholas J. "Nick" Mazzamurro at 82
Worcester - Nicholas J. 'Nick" Mazzamurro, 82 of Worcester died peacefully Thursday February 13, 2020 at home with his loving family around him. Calling hours will be held on Sunday February 16. from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. His funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 10:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary 25 Fales St. A full obituary will be in Sunday's Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020