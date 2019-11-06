Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
(508)842-3700
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chiampa Funeral Directors
5 Church Road
Shrewsbury, MA 01545
Nicholas Masiello


2000 - 2019
Nicholas Masiello Obituary
Nicholas W. "Nick" Masiello, 19

Nicholas Masiello, of Shrewsbury, MA, born April 26, 2000, left us too soon on November 3, 2019, in the home he grew up in.

Nick was a kind soul who had the biggest heart. He was a loving son, a best friend to his younger brother, a hero to his cousins, a cherished member of a large family and a friend to everyone who needed one.

Nick loved being on the lacrosse field at Shrewsbury High School and was recruited to play lacrosse at New England College in NH where he attended. He enjoyed the time spent surrounded by his many friends. Nick loved animals as much as they loved him and he used his first paycheck to buy his kitten, Nala. Nick cherished many family vacations to Maine which made for many unforgettable memories.

Nick will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his loving parents, Mark and Karalyn (Piskadlo) Masiello, his brother Michael, grandparents Chester and Shirley Piskadlo, all of Shrewsbury, his aunties and uncles, Jenna and Dennis Pierce of Rutland, Daniel and Danielle Piskadlo, of Acton, Gary Masiello of Williston, ND, Bob and Ginger Iagallo of Shrewsbury, David and Laurie Iagallo of Millbury and Mike and Linda Iagallo of FL. He leaves behind a cousin Victoria and her husband Travis, his doting cousins Leland, Sean, Eva, Benjamin and Alexander. He also leaves behind many great aunts and uncles, extended family and dear friends. He was predeceased by his Grandmother and Grandfather, Nancy and Michael Iagallo.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, November 8, 2019, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. Private Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI).

To view Nick's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
