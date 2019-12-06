Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
1942 - 2019
Nicholas Messinese Obituary
Nicholas Messinese, 77

Grafton/Stow - Nicholas Messinese, 77, passed away December 4, 2019 at Cape Cod Hospital surrounded by family. He leaves his four children Donna Messinese, Denise Preston and her husband Aaron, Nicholas Messinese and his wife Carolina and Richard Messinese, his grandchildren Alyssa Fulton, Holly Niemi, Cadence and Verity Preston and Laura, Nicholas and Liliana Messinese, his siblings Grace Belle Isle, Beatrice Collette and her husband Robert, Sandra Brawn and Marie Belliveau, and two daughters in spirit, his nieces Heather Lofgren and Kathleen O'Goley along with many other nieces and nephews. Nicholas was born February 8, 1942 in Worcester. He grew up in Grafton and was known for playing baseball and basketball for Grafton High where the 1959 varsity team still holds the high scoring record. He spent most of his life in Stow raising his children and operating his business Nick's Provision Co. Inc, for 46 years. Away from work he enjoyed golf and downhill skiing during his younger years and then fishing the Cape Cod Canal or finding the best fishing spots off the coast with his friend Roger Gay. He also ran Andy's Bait and Tackle in Acton with his sons. Nicholas will be remembered most for his dedication to his family, for always being there for anyone who needed him. All are welcome to gather with Nicholas's family Wednesday December 11th from 10am-12pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 01536 followed by a prayer service at 12pm in the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or message of sympathy with his family is available online at:

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
