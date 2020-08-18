1/
Nicholas Pennucci
1962 - 2020
Nicholas S. Pennucci, 58

Worcester - Nicholas S. Pennucci, 58, of Worcester, a man with a huge smile and personality to match passed away Monday, August 17th 2020 after being stricken ill at home. Nick's funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 21st at 11:30 am in St Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St. Family Friend, Reverend Dennis O'Brien will be principle celebrant. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St Stephen's Church
August 18, 2020
So saddened to hear of Nick's demise. He had a huge smile and warm welcome for all of us "nonpaying" seniors. We more than appreciated the effort he executed to maintain the rink. He will be missed.
Diana Mongeon
August 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of Nick's passing. He was a great guy, always so pleasant to us older skaters. Will miss him if we have any more Christmas parties too
Edward Sacharkiewicz
Friend
August 18, 2020
My heart breaks for you all!so much to say about such a giving loving human being. Nick was so good to me as a professional skater always letting me come to Lake Ave to train and skate. He was so good to my students words can’t begin to say how truly sorry I am for you all. Sweetest human being always always there to give his heart. I will cherish knowing Nick and will always remember his smile and laugh And huge heart! Plz know how sorry I am and you all are in my prayers.
Sending my heart,
Beth-Anne Duxbury xo
Beth-Anne Duxbury
