My heart breaks for you all!so much to say about such a giving loving human being. Nick was so good to me as a professional skater always letting me come to Lake Ave to train and skate. He was so good to my students words can’t begin to say how truly sorry I am for you all. Sweetest human being always always there to give his heart. I will cherish knowing Nick and will always remember his smile and laugh And huge heart! Plz know how sorry I am and you all are in my prayers.

Sending my heart,

Beth-Anne Duxbury xo

