Nicholas S. Pennucci, 58
Worcester - Nicholas S. Pennucci, 58, of Worcester, a man with a huge smile and personality to match passed away Monday, August 17th 2020 after being stricken ill at home. Nick's funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 21st at 11:30 am in St Stephen's Church, 357 Grafton St. Family Friend, Reverend Dennis O'Brien will be principle celebrant. The Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements. www.mercadantefuneral.com