Nicholas R. "Nick" Sassone, 37
Shrewsbury - Nicholas Richard Sassone, 37, of Shrewsbury passed away suddenly on April 30, 2020. Nicky was the loving son born to Christine (Kramek) Sassone and Randy Sassone on December 16, 1982. He graduated in 2001 from Assabet Valley Regional High School, and worked in the parts department of Colonial Ford in Marlborough.
Nicky leaves behind his most precious possessions, sons Landon Paul and Jacoby Ryan, and his grandmother Elizabeth D'Errico. He also leaves his four brothers Salvatore, Vincent, Dominic and Antonio; his niece Kayden; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Nicky was a member of the Italian American Victory Club in Shrewsbury. He enjoyed fishing, cooking and watching Patriots games, but his greatest time was spent with his boys and his family. His favorite places to spend time with family and friends were at Camp Royalston, York Beach, Maine and anywhere there was a carnival.
Nicholas will be laid to rest with his grandfather and best friend, Vincent "Bumpa" D'Errico. A private graveside service will be held in Mountain View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vincent T. D'Errico Scholarship Fund c/o the Italian American Victory Club, 26 Dewey Road, Shrewsbury, MA 01545.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020