|
|
Nicola M. Wyman, 103
Shrewsbury - Nicola M. (Manna) Wyman, 103, lifelong Shrewsbury resident passed away peacefully, Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her husband of 53 years, William F. Wyman died in 1990.
Nicola leaves three children: William F. Wyman Jr. and his wife Frances of Shrewsbury, Beverly Brown of Oxford, and Joseph Wyman and his wife Marie of Northborough; 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; a brother Joseph Manna and his wife Ruth of Puerto Rico and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents Joseph Manna and Josephine (Pacillo) Manna; three brothers Angelo, Michael and George Manna as well as four sisters, Antoinette Bartels, Teresa Harley, Dorothy Barbato and Angela Manna; and a son in law Richard Brown.
Nicola was born in Worcester in 1916 and graduated after only 3.5 years of study from Commerce High School in 1933.
Nicola worked at the Telecron Company in Worcester and at Spag's Supply in Shrewsbury for many years.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, from 8:30 - 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street. Boylston at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery.
The Wyman family would like to extend their Heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Shrewsbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, for the excellent care and compassion they gave to Nicola for several years prior to her passing. We would also like to thank Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care for the support given to Nicola and her family for several months prior to her passing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To view Nicola's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019