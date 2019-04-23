|
Nicolaos Krassopoulos 83
Millbury/Florida - Nick Krassopoulos, 83 formerly of Millbury and Hallendale, Fla. died April 18, 2019, at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center of congestive heart failure.
Nick was born in Romania and came to the United States in 1963. He was a Musician and Wedding Photographer.
He leaves his brother George Krassopoulos and his wife Marie and two nephews Paul and his wife Michelle and Kevin and his wife Jen, a cousin Nina and her husband Dave Patriquin and their children Maria and Graham. He also leaves his long time companion Sabina Copilu-Cheatra.
There are no calling hours and private burial at the convenience of the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 28, 2019