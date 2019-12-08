Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at Our Lady of Loreto
34 Massasoit Rd
Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso

Worcester - Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso, of Worcester died unexpectedly Saturday December 7, 2019 at home. Calling hours to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday morning from 9AM to 10:30AM only in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. before leaving for a 11:00AM funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at Our Lady of Loreto, 34 Massasoit Rd. A full obituary will be in Tuesdays Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
