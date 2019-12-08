|
Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso
Worcester - Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso, of Worcester died unexpectedly Saturday December 7, 2019 at home. Calling hours to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Wednesday morning from 9AM to 10:30AM only in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. before leaving for a 11:00AM funeral Mass in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at Our Lady of Loreto, 34 Massasoit Rd. A full obituary will be in Tuesdays Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019