Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso
Worcester - Nicoletta K. "Nickie" Sasso, of Worcester died unexpectedly Saturday December 7, 2019 at home. She was born in Bisceglie Bari Italy daughter of the late Vincenzo and Laura (Simone) Sasso and came to the United States in 1963. Nickie was a graduate of North High School and Worcester State College. She worked for Data General and State Mutual Insurance Company for many years. Nickie also worked as a Mental Health Associate at the Worcester State Hospital and the Worcester Immigration Office before she retired.
Nickie leaves her loving family, three brothers Benny Sasso and his wife Maria, Carlo Sasso and his wife Lucrezia, and Thomas Sasso and his wife Debbie. She also leaves her loving sisters Laura Lagroia, and her late husband Mario, Margherita Ambrosino, and her late husband Gennaro and a sister in law Vittoria Sasso, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Corrado "Nino" Sasso. Nickie was a longtime member of the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel-St Ann, and Our Lady of Loreto. She enjoyed volunteering for several Worcester Organizations.
Nickie was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and was a loyal follower of her daily soap opera. She enjoyed playing the lottery and always had a zest for life. Nickie had a lot of energy all the time and loved to spend time with her nieces and nephews which she thought of as her own children.
Relatives and friends are invited to Nickie"s funeral Mass at 11:00AM in the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel at Our Lady of Loreto, 34 Massasoit Rd. Calling hours will be private. Entombment will be in St Johns Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Nickie please visit her memorial site at
mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019