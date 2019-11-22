|
|
Nikki E Hawkins (Posey), 70
Shrewsbury - Nikki passed away on November 18, 2019 surrounded by her family after her battle with cancer.
She is survived by her son Thomas Hawkins and his wife Karen Hawkins of Falmouth; Daughter Sarah Ahmed and her husband Aati Ahmed of Montreal; 3 grandsons Patrick, Naveed and Zain; 1 granddaughter Meghan; 3 sisters Linda Heller and her husband Bob Heller of Shrewsbury, Kristin Rogers and her husband Rich Rogers of Palos Verdes, CA, Candace Murphy and her husband Tom Murphy of Worcester and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Brookline and lived most her life in North Brookfield, where she materialized her passion and love of children through the home daycare she owned. Nikki loved being around her family and friends, traveling, reading and most of all helping people.
A Celebration of Nikki's life will be held on December 7, 2019 at the Marine Corps League, 141 Lake Ave, Worcester from 1-4pm.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019