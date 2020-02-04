Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Nils Ebbeson


1947 - 2020
Nils Ebbeson Obituary
Nils K. Ebbeson, 72

Princeton - Nils Kenneth Ebbeson, 72 years old of Princeton, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital.

Nils was born October 8, 1947 in Worcester, MA, the only child of Kenneth F. and Virginia M. (Banning) Ebbeson, and came to Princeton 43 years ago. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Holly E. (Ramsey) Ebbeson, his son Heath Ebbeson and his wife Shelley of Hudson NH, and his grandson Boyd Ebbeson.

Nils graduated from West Boylston High School in 1966. He went to work at Olson MFG in Holden, then Heald MFG in Worcester, Sterling MFG in Lancaster, and retired from Roger Tool & Die Company in Worcester. He enjoyed drag racing, camping, canoeing, cutting wood and loved his dogs.

All services are private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster, is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
