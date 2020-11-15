1/1
Nina Andersen
1954 - 2020
Nina (Clough) Andersen, 66

HARDWICK - Nina (Clough) Andersen, 66, of Hardwick, formerly of Charlton passed to the spirit world Friday, November 13 in UMASS Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. She leaves her husband of 41 years, Peter C. Andersen; a daughter, Cassandra B. Andersen of Worcester and her extended family Sally Plante, Nancy Dugas, Linda Healey of Charlton and Bobby Davis of Springfield. She grew up in Charlton and was cared for by Evelyn and Gertrude of the Davis family.

Nina was a poet, mystic, spirit medium, therapist and a teacher who loved to be surrounded by nature, flowers and woodlands. She was born in Boston, daughter of Priscilla M. Clough and Joseph Marcantonio. Nina graduated from Charlton High School, Quinisgamond Community College and received her Bachelors and Master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Assumption College. Nina was an Adjunct Professor for 23 years at Quinsigamond Community College, teaching specifically Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. Nina also loved to write poetry. Through her poems, she loved to bring spirituality and enlightenment to others and hosted a poetry reading group at Workshop 13 in Ware. Her works were published in a book titled, Mystical Poems. Nina was a member of the Church in the Wyldewood in Templeton. She loved animals and caring for them, especially cats.

Visiting Hours are Wednesday, November 18 from 4 to 7pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm at Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. Burial will be Thursday, November 19 at 11am in Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Quinisgamond Community College Alumni Scholarship Fund at www.qcc.edu/foundation



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Service
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
