Nina (Caliguri) Pignataro
Worcester - Nina (Caliguri) Pignataro, 87, of Worcester, passed away home to heaven peacefully Friday April 5th with the ones she loved gathered at her side, joining in heaven Her husband John, second husband Frank, daughter Anna and son Frank.
Nina born and raised in Acri, Cosenza, Italy, she was one of eight children of Salvatore and Concetta (Leonetti) Caliguri. As a young bride, the wife of her love John C. Pignataro, Nina immigrated to the U.S. on one of the last voyages of the SS Andrea Doria arriving at Ellis Island in New York. She came to Worcester, and began her new life with her husband, raising a family. They built their home on East Mountain St in Worcester where she has lived her life.
Nina's husband John passed away in 1967. As a young woman with four small children, Nina remarried and began a new life with her second husband Francis X Pignataro, John's brother. Nina's unwavering faith, strong Italian heritage and belief in God guided her forward and kept her grounded through life's challenges. She truly believed that faith, family and friends were the most important in her life. Her home was always open to friends, neighbors and relatives and no visitor left her home hungry or without a take home treat. Nina had a great sense of humor and had room in her heart for everyone she met. She was very generous with her love, time and resources, and helped anyone she could.
Nina is survived by her devoted two children, Maria C Pignataro her principal caregiver and with whom Nina lived, Her son Anthony "Ragu" Pignataro, who always made sure his family was taken care of; two grandchildren she adored, Tiana and Skyler and the apple of her life her great granddaughter Isabella Rose; a brother in law Angelo Arcuri; Many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends in the US, Italy and France. Besides her husband John in 1967, second husband Francis in 1989, her daughter Anna in 2006 and son Francis "Frank" in May of 2018; Nina's seven siblings Palma who passed away in 2018, Angelina, Rosina, Rosaria, Antonietta, Francesca and Antonio also pre predeceased her.
Nina had a deep faith; She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, attended mass regularly and watched the daily mass religiously when she couldn't attend. Nina loved to cook, especially for the Holidays and family get togethers, entertain in her home to whomever stopped by and listening to Elvis music.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours Tuesday, April 9th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Wednesday, April 10th from the funeral home with a procession to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd. where her celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 10:00 am. Burial with her children, Anna and Frank will follow in St. John's Cemetery. Flowers may be sent, or memorial donations made to Our Lady of Loreto Church, 33 Massasoit Rd 01604
The Pignataro family would like to give a special thanks to the VNA Care Hospice for the care, comfort and compassion they gave to our Mom during a difficult time.
