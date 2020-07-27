Nita Bindman, 92
Worcester - Nita (Rosenbloom) Bindman, age 92, died peacefully at her home at The Eisenberg Assisted Living Residence in Worcester, on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Born in London, England, she was the daughter of Israel and Ann Rosenbloom.
Nita worked for many years as a word processor at State Mutual Insurance. Following her retirement, she volunteered her time in the office of Temple Emanuel Sinai, Jewish Healthcare Center and The Jewish Community Center.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Herman ("Hy") Bindman, her devoted son Ross Bindman and her sisters, Sue and Sally and brothers, David, Michael and Bernard.
She leaves her cherished nieces and nephews, Marsha and Frank Nesvet, Linda and Paul Zuckerman, Stephen and Ann Ross, Bruce Bindman, Sheila Bindman, Debbie Bindman and Steven Bindman. She also leaves many great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews and many dear friends.
Nita's family gathered for a private graveside service on Sunday, July 26, at Worcester Hebrew Cemetery in Auburn, under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of Holden.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Jewish Healthcare Center, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, Temple Emanuel Sinai, 661 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to a charity of the donor's choice
