|
|
Noah A. Grains, 66
WESTBOROUGH - Noah A. Grains, 66, of Westborough, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Cynthia J. (Perron) Grains.
Born in Osaka, Japan, he was the son of the late John and Imako (Okuma) Grain. He was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of Burncoat High School. Noah also attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
From 1976 to 1980 he served with the United States Navy.
Noah was employed for many years in the Pump Maintenance Department at the Westborough DPW. He also enjoyed motorcycles and NASCAR.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Francine C. Grains of Norfolk, VA and a brother, Jon Grains.
He was predeceased by a brother, John Grain, Jr.
A graveside service in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westborough, will be held at a later date. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020