Noble H. Brown, 62Webster - Noble H. Brown, 62, of Webster died Friday, November 13th in Harrington Hospital. He leaves his father, Willie Brown, Jr. and his wife, Beverly (Vickers) Brown of Worcester; four brothers, Byron Brown of Oakland, CA, Bruce Broadard and his wife, Sharon of Worcester, Darryll Brown of Roman, TX and Chance Brown and his wife, Kristen of Worcester; four sisters, Rennetta Brown and her husband, Stephen Winckell of Fountain Hills, AZ, Clarrissa Belcher and her husband, William of Worcester, Lissa Brown of Raleigh, NC and Tricia Brown of Worcester; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins including two uncles, Gary Daly of Worcester and Strong Eagle Daly of Upton. He also leaves his caregiver, Bernardo Oquendo and his respite worker, Matthew Daddah. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Broadard.He was born in Worcester the son of the late Irene (Adamson) Brown. Noble enjoyed singing, listening to music and playing music especially the harmonica. He also enjoyed going to the beach for vacation and spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. Noble was known for his ever-present smile and good humor. He was so loved by his family and friends. Although Noble is gone he will not be forgotten.His funeral service and burial will be private. A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5th in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 799 West Boylston Street, Worcester, MA 01606 or to the Commission for the Blind, 390 Main Street, #620 Worcester, MA 01608