Nola E. (Sundin) Williams
Tavernier, FL - Nola E. Williams lost her battle with long-standing multisystem disease Nov 17 2018. She had a fierce will to live and died as she wished, at home with her family and dog, Tiffanie, at her side.
Born (3/22/1939) and raised in Worcester, Nola attended Grafton St Jr. High where a teacher, Ms Helene Papalia, became a lifelong family friend and mentor. Nola also attended Dean Academy, Roger's Hall, Becker Jr. College, and St. Vincent Hosp. School of Surgical Technology. Working at St. Vincent's she met her husband of 53 years, Dr. Robert F. Williams. They settled and raised their family in Worc. County. Nola was active in fundraising for the Worc. District Medical Society, being president to the Woman's Auxiliary 1975-76; she also worked in real estate. She and Bob retired from their home in Paxton to Tavernier FL in 1998. In the Keys, Nola became a fixture of the community, often seen driving a sunny yellow beetle with flowered brake lights, lashes and rhinestone eyeliner.
Perhaps Nola will be best remembered for her love of animals- from cats & dogs (including her champion Pomeranians) to horses, sheep, parrots, and even a sugar glider, which she nurtured during her last year of life. She enjoyed Keys life, watching dolphins and manatees, feeding wild birds and fish, and recently interacting with therapeutic dolphins. Nola will certainly be remembered for her style, grace, courage, stubbornness and grit. She loved life, friends, and family- especially her grandchildren.
Nola is survived by her children Dr Debora E Williams-Herman (Gary Herman), Ms Leslie Anne Kamali (Kyahn Kamali), and Mr Bradford Clark Williams (Rebecca Williams) and her grandchildren Emily Herman; Astrid, Reza and Ava Kamali; and Zachary and Joshua Williams. She was predeceased by her husband (2013), parents Lillian H (Svenson) Clark and Clark B Sundin, stepparents Edward Ruane, Edward P Clark, and Anna Sundin, brother Clark B Sundin Jr, and a newborn son.
Nola's family is grateful to her friends, loving community, and caregivers. Donations in her memory may be made to Island Dolphin Care 305-451-5884 or the Medical Scholarship Fund, WDMS 508-753-1579. A funeral mass was held at St. Justin Martyr Key Largo; inurnment (Pittsfield MA) will occur at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019