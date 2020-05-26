|
|
Nora (Goggins) Kerrigan, 89
Clinton - Nora A. (Goggins) Kerrigan, 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Beaumont of Northborough. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 62 years, John F. "Jack" Kerrigan, Jr. She is survived by her children & spouses: Marilyn Niro & Leo of Worcester; and Robert Kerrigan & Abigail of Shrewsbury; four adoring granddaughters, Victoria and Caroline Niro, Laura and Gwendolyn Kerrigan; her sibings: Robert Goggins, and Mary Dowell, both of California; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Nancy Farrington, infant son James Kerrigan, and siblings Thomas, John, Donald, and Margaret Goggins.
Nora was born in Milford to the late John T. & Alice (Kirby) Goggins. She attended local schools and was educated in both Uxbridge and Clinton. In addition to raising her family, Nora worked as a home health aide and later with Nypro, Inc., from where she ultimately retired. The quintessential homemaker, Nora was abundantly talented in keeping an impeccable home, cooking delicious meals and baking desserts for her family. She too loved her cats and all animals. Nora enjoyed summers in Maine and was happiest in the company of her granddaughters. Nora will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. With respect to current social gathering restrictions, immediate funeral services with burial in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, will be held privately under the direction of the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Nora Kerrigan to: Volunteer Humane Society, Inc., 505 Center Bridge Road, Lancaster, MA 01523. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 26 to May 29, 2020