|
|
Nora M. Reilly, 87
WORCESTER/AUBURN - Nora M. (Gallagher) Reilly, 87, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Visiting hours are 4-7 PM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020