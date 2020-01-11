Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Reilly


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Reilly Obituary
Nora M. Reilly, 87

WORCESTER/AUBURN - Nora M. (Gallagher) Reilly, 87, of Worcester and formerly of Auburn, died peacefully on Tuesday January 7, 2020. Visiting hours are 4-7 PM on Thursday January 16, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday January 17, 2020 at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA. Complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's edition of the newspaper. www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -