|
|
Norberto Jacob "Jake" Hernandez, 36
CATSKILL, NY/ Worcester - Norberto Jacob "Jake" Hernandez, 36 of Catskill, New York formerly of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Jacob was born in Worcester where he graduated from Doherty High School, Class of 2000. After high school, Jake became a Master Barber working for various companies throughout Massachusetts and New York. He was a wonderful conversationalist and had a smile that would bring joy to those who saw him. Jacob was very talented at creating designs for his young customers. He also enjoyed skiing and skateboarding.
Jacob loved all his family members and was especially thrilled with his new son who he leaves behind, Kayden Norberto Hernandez of Shrewsbury along with his girlfriend and the mother of his child, Jennifer Lehmann; his parents, Norberto Hernandez and his wife Kari of West Boylston and Corinda Afanador of Shrewsbury; his brother, Alexander Hernandez of Worcester; his paternal grandmother, Hilda Pabon of Worcester; his maternal grandmother, Ines Ramos of Puerto Rico; three uncles, Nelson Lugo of Leominster, Edwin Lugo of Worcester and Harold Diaz, Jr. of Orlando, FL; four aunts, Mildred Febles of Worcester, Maribel Afanador of Fort Mill, SC, Edilia Guzman of Arlington, TN and Deborah Melendez of Killeen, TX; many extended family and friends.
A period of calling hours for Jacob will be held on Sunday, October 27th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm with his funeral service to begin immediately at 2 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to help benefit his son, Kayden N. Hernandez, c/o Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester, MA. 01605. To share your thoughts and memories of Jacob, please visit his personal guestbook at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019