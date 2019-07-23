|
Norean S. Morin, 91
AUBURN - Norean S. Morin, 91, passed away on Sunday July 21, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital after a sudden illness, with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Massena, New York, the daughter of Wilfred and Emma Chamberlain. Her family lived in Massena until she was 14 and moved to Massachusetts in 1941. Norean graduated from Commerce High School in 1946. She was a resident of Auburn for many years until moving to Worcester in 1969.
Norean is survived by her children, Sharon Benoit-Callahan and her husband Tim of Shrewsbury, Joy Holmgren of South Grafton, and Kevin Morin of Worcester; her grandchildren, Leigh Pereira of Auburn, Randy and Brandon Oldenburg of Millbury, and Erin Rivett and her husband Dave of Warren; her great-grandchildren, Ashleigh Cote and her husband Mike, Stephanie Tremblay and her husband Shane, Matthew Oldenburg, Jayden and Andrew Rivett, Hunter Oldenburg and her sister, June Ekberg. Norean was predeceased by her husband, Paul L. Morin, and her sisters, Blanche Vice and Pauline Schmidt.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Norean's family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM on Thursday July 25, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St., Auburn, MA 01501. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM at North American Martyrs' Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norean's memory can be made to or Disabled American Veterans. To leave a note of condolence or to view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
