Norenne Mooskian, 83
MILLBURY - Norenne B. (Pluff) Mooskian, 83, died Saturday at her son's home in Uxbridge, where she resided.
Her husband, Harry Mooskian died in 1996. She leaves a son, Clyde H. Mooskian and his wife Beth of Uxbridge; three grandchildren, Matthew, Melissa and Megan; five great grandchildren. She was born in Milford, and is predeceased by her parents, Edward R. and Bertha (Hebert) Pluff, a son, Gary Mooskian and her sister, Edith "Babe" Lebel.
Norenne was a member of the Charles F. Minney VFW auxiliary and the auxiliary's color guard. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 2nd at 10:30 a.m. in St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main St. in Millbury. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in South Grafton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019