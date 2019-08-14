|
|
Norma L. Badger, 59
Sherborn - Norma Louise (Picard) Badger, 59, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital following a courageous and dignified battle with Multiple Myeloma.
She was born in Northbridge the daughter of the late Donald Picard and Anna (Schmidt) Picard.
Norma is survived by her husband Mark Badger of Sherborn and her devoted son Carlton E. Badger of Sherborn.
She was the sister of Mary Picard of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; John Picard of Taylorsville, North Carolina; Christine Ford of Webster; Donna McLagan of Leeds, Maine and also survived by her half-brother John Eddy of Kihei, Maui, Hawaii. She was the aunt of 16 nieces and nephews.
Norma spent her formative years in Whitinsville, spending many years on the family farm, and had been a longtime resident of Sherborn. She retired after over 30 years as the Department Assistant for the Town of Wayland Building Department. She loved cooking, visiting the ocean and enjoying the beach with family and friends. Norma loved all animals, especially her Corgi Ceasar who was her faithful companion. She was devoted to her family and cherished the time that they spent together. She will be fondly remembered and missed by all of the lives that she touched over the years.
Her family will receive family and friends on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2:00 to 2:30 pm followed by a Celebration of her Life and Words of Remembrance at 2:30 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte, 30), Wayland.
In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Norma's memory may be sent to The – donate.lls.org – or to Dana Farber Cancer Institute – danafarber.jimmyfund.org.
For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.org.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019