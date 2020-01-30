|
Norma E. Butrym, 86
WORCESTER - Norma E. (Dunn) Butrym, 86, of Worcester, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, after an illness.
Norma leaves a daughter Laurie-Anne K. Roseberry and her husband Richard of Sterling, a son James J. Butrym and his girlfriend and partner Sarah Anne Baillie of Worcester, a lifelong friend Alice Creamer of Owls Head, Maine, and her former husband John J. Butrym of Auburn. She also leaves extended family members located in Scotland and Canada.
Norma grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, daughter of the late Annie (Kindness) Dunn Teele and James W. Dunn. Her stepfather Thomas Teele also predeceased her.
Norma was educated in Scotland before coming to America in 1952 on the "RMS Queen Mary". She resided in Worcester, studying at Clark University.
Norma, worked many years as an executive secretary at the Wyman-Gordon Co. She later became a school secretary in the Worcester Public Schools at the former Gage Street School and Burncoat Junior High School. She concluded her career after several years in the Alumni and Development office at Worcester State College, where she took pride in baking her famous Scones for their Scholarship Tea.
Norma had a gifted voice, and was a member of the Salisbury Singers and the Blessed Sacrament Church Choir. She participated in local productions of Opera Worcester and the Worcester County Light Opera Company, as well as serving as a board member for Opera Worcester.
The family would like to thank the staff and clinicians at the Goddard House, Homestead Hall, the Jewish Home, UMass Memorial Hospital and Rose Monahan Hospice for the incredible care she received. Norma's kind spirit and caring nature touched everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Calling hours are Sunday, February 2, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Monday, February 3, from the funeral home, with a Mass at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory may be made to any of the organization's noted above.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020