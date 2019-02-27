|
Norma J. Dominque-Kurkiewicz, 58
MILLBURY - Norma Jean Dominque-Kurkiewicz, 58, passed away peacefully at home February 22, 2019 with her loving family by her side, after a brave battle with cancer.
Norma was employed by the P.N.I. Club Worcester, while also working as a home health care aide for many years. She was a kind, happy and friendly soul with a giant heart. She was a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day who believed there is good in everyone and always looked to a brighter day. Her love and passion for music, singing and creating delicious confection treats was surpassed only by her love for her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Dominque in 2015, her mother, Claudia R. (Walker) Bullock in 2017, and her son, Derek Hervieux in 1977. Norma leaves behind and will be forever sadly missed by her husband, William "Bill" Kurkiewicz and their son, Ryan, her brothers, Gary Dominque and his wife, Claire of Boylston, James Nocchi and his wife, Paula of Millbury, and Rick Nocchi and his wife, Melissa of Dudley. She leaves her nephews, Brian, David, Nathan and Benjamin and her niece, Jenny. She also leaves her cousins, Sandra, Doreen and Debbra and their children.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Trinity Hospice, 545 SW Cutoff, Suite 9, Worcester, MA 01607. The Mulhane Home for Funerals in Millbury has been entrusted with her arrangements, which are private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019