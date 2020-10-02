Norma A. (Paccioretti) Gould, 95WORCESTER - Norma Antoinette (Paccioretti) Gould, 95, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the care of Brookhaven Hospice at the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Worcester. Born in Milford and raised in Walpole, she was a daughter of the late John and Antonietta (Soldavini) Paccioretti.Norma grew up in Walpole and always considered it her home. She married Dr. John R. Gould in 1953 and they moved to the Burncoat area of Worcester where they raised their beautiful family. She made many life-long friends and became very active in the community.She was a very proud graduate of St. Elizabeth's Nursing School in Boston. She was an outstanding Registered Nurse. Her longtime career took her from the floor to the David Hale Fanning Trade High School students and then on to providing private nursing care to patients at home. Mom was a nurse until the end, always sharing her nursing skills to the wonderful staff caring for her at Holy Trinity.Norma was an active member of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) for many years.After retiring Norma enjoyed volunteering wherever she was needed and spent several years offering her services at Higgins Armory Gift Shop, Saint Vincent Hospital Maternity Department and the Holden Senior Center.Faith and family were most important to Norma. She was committed to her relationship with God and Church.Norma's greatest enjoyments were visiting her granddaughter in Texas and Saturday evening spaghetti & meatballs with her grandchildren in Holden. She was always early for appointments, never left home without her lipstick and always available to a friend in need. No holiday went by, without her delicious cranberry mold.Norma is survived by a son, John R. Gould, Jr. and his wife, Catherine of Holden; a daughter, Jean Garcia and her husband, Margarito of Killeen, Texas; and four grandchildren, Nicole, James, Jack and Rose. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Julie Gould; her brother, Julio Paccioretti; and her sister Pierina Carr.We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Holy Trinity for making her final years happy.The family is holding private services at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.