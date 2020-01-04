Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Norma Mardirosian
1936 - 2020
Norma June Mardirosian, 83

SHREWSBURY - Norma June (Park) Mardirosian, 83, a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 at UMass Medical Center, Memorial Campus surrounded by her loving family.

Norma had an amazing memory and enjoyed reminiscing over stories from her earlier days filled with laughter and joy.

Norma was born in Worcester, a daughter of the late David A. and Catherine (Darroch) Park. She grew up in Shrewsbury where she graduated from Major Howard Beal High School. Norma worked as a statistical typist for Norton Company for many years and later worked in the valve repair department for Jamesbury Corporation for 14 years before she retired. She loved going to the casino to play slots and bingo taking various trips with her husband to Foxwoods, Las Vegas and Saratoga.

Norma is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert A. Moroz; two nieces, Deidra D. Lincoln and her husband Paul of Shrewsbury and Norma McCarthy of Las Vegas; two nephews, David McCarthy of Martha's Vineyard and Frederick McCarthy, Jr. and his wife Jeannette of Ormond Beach, FL; many great nieces and nephews. She also leaves a sister-in-law, Eleanor Dussault wife of Richard of Worcester and a brother-in-law, William Moroz wife Rochelle of Holley, New York. Norma is predeceased by a brother, David A. Park, Jr.; two sisters, Irene Wik and Dorothy McCarthy.

Out of respect to Norma's wishes, "The Boss Lady," services will be held in private. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
