Norma Hazen Nordstrom
Hopkinton - Norma Hazen Nordstrom passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Newton on December 14,1931, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Wildman) and Lloyd Hazen. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul of 65 years who passed away in March 2020.
Norma was a retired elementary school teacher of 30 years in Hopkinton. Norma enjoyed her family and friends. She was an avid reader who passed her love of books on to her students. She enjoyed baking, card making, dancing with her beloved husband, and knitting afghans for family members, prayer shawls for those needing comfort, and newborn baby hats donated to area hospital nurseries. In their retirement, she and her husband travelled in their RV to every state in the U.S. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church Of Westborough, Massachusetts Retired Teachers Association, and a past member of The Red Hat Society in FL.
Norma is survived by three children, Deborah (Kevin) of Upton, Edward (Diane) of Framingham, and Eric (Michelle) of Millbury. She also leaves behind her sister, Dorothy (Eugene) Bartlett of Bellingham; seven grandchildren, Erin Haberman (Andrew), Christopher Nordstrom (Stephanie), Kevin Linehan (Jennifer), Julianne Francis (David), Gregory Nordstrom, Michael Nordstrom, and Erica Nordstrom; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, William, Emerson, Samuel, Ethan, Everett and Margaret. She is predeceased by sisters Sylvia Hitchings, Charlotte (Joseph) Marquedant, and brothers Donald (Mary Antoinette) and David Hazen, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name can be directed to The Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451or Parkinson's Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3 Boston, MA 02118.