1/1
Norma Nordstrom
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Hazen Nordstrom

Hopkinton - Norma Hazen Nordstrom passed into Eternal Life on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Newton on December 14,1931, she was the daughter of the late Mabel (Wildman) and Lloyd Hazen. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Paul of 65 years who passed away in March 2020.

Norma was a retired elementary school teacher of 30 years in Hopkinton. Norma enjoyed her family and friends. She was an avid reader who passed her love of books on to her students. She enjoyed baking, card making, dancing with her beloved husband, and knitting afghans for family members, prayer shawls for those needing comfort, and newborn baby hats donated to area hospital nurseries. In their retirement, she and her husband travelled in their RV to every state in the U.S. She was a member of The First United Methodist Church Of Westborough, Massachusetts Retired Teachers Association, and a past member of The Red Hat Society in FL.

Norma is survived by three children, Deborah (Kevin) of Upton, Edward (Diane) of Framingham, and Eric (Michelle) of Millbury. She also leaves behind her sister, Dorothy (Eugene) Bartlett of Bellingham; seven grandchildren, Erin Haberman (Andrew), Christopher Nordstrom (Stephanie), Kevin Linehan (Jennifer), Julianne Francis (David), Gregory Nordstrom, Michael Nordstrom, and Erica Nordstrom; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, William, Emerson, Samuel, Ethan, Everett and Margaret. She is predeceased by sisters Sylvia Hitchings, Charlotte (Joseph) Marquedant, and brothers Donald (Mary Antoinette) and David Hazen, and many nieces and nephews.

Social distancing visitation will be held on Friday, July 31st from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home, 57 Hayden Rowe Street, Hopkinton. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com Facial coverings must be worn and social distancing must be adhered to. A funeral service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Wood Street, Woodville on Saturday, August 1st at 10 a.m. In the event of inclement weather, please check the Chesmore website for a rain date. Due to Covid-19, a memorial luncheon will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name can be directed to The Multiple Sclerosis Society 101A 1st Ave, Waltham, MA 02451or Parkinson's Association, 72 East Concord Street, Room C3 Boston, MA 02118.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery on Wood Street
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chesmore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved