Norma Jean Royce, 90
WORCESTER - Norma Jean (Renbarger) Royce 90, of 631 Salisbury St, died Monday February 18, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.
She is predeceased by her husband of 59 years, James M. Royce Jr. and leaves a son, John E. and his wife Madeline Royce of Oakland NJ; two daughters, Linda M. Mahler wife of Keith Mahler of Hampton, NH, and Jane Flink wife of Robert Flink Jr. of Rutland; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Norma was born in Grant County, Indiana and was predeceased by her parents Lawrence E. Renbarger and Grace Delight Renbarger, and two brothers, Dale E. Renbarger and Dean L. Renbarger.
Mrs. Royce's life centered around her children, grandchildren and great-grand children. She had a strong sense of community, loved her neighbors, and cherished her Indiana family and lifelong friends. For many years she was an active member of the United Parish of Upton, and has more recently joined the First Congregational Church in Rutland. She has also enjoyed many hobbies. She loved to read, quilt, sew and paint.
Mrs. Royce's private graveside funeral service was held on February 23rd at Lakeview Cemetery, Upton. Services were coordinated through Mulhane Home for Funerals, Millbury and an online guest book is available at www.mulhane.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Of The Rutland Library, 280 Main Street, Rutland MA 01543, or Baystate Children's Hospital (NICU), 280 Chestnut St.,
Springfield, Massachusetts 01199.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019