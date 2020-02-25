|
Norman E. Bashaw, Sr.
Clinton - Norman E. "Bumpy" Bashaw, Sr, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Vincent Medical Center in Worcester. Norman was born at Clinton Hospital on March 19,1932 to Emile and Leontine (née Bechard) Bashaw and grew up in Lancaster. As a young man, he worked as a pin boy for Rainbow Bowling Alleys in Leominster, and Maybarton Alleys in Clinton. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1950 and enlisted to proudly serve our nation in the US Navy Reserves until 1958. Norm worked with WickWire Spencer Company and ITT Surprenant before establishing his thirty-two year career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts-Industrial School for Girls in Lancaster. While there, he earned his journeyman plumber license, and eventually became assistant chief in the power plant from 1980 until his retirement in 1992. A master tradesman, he also worked part time plumbing jobs for family and friends, and built his own home in Bolton in the late sixties, as well as houses on Shirley Road in Lancaster. Norman was a member of St. John the Guardian of our Lady Parish in Clinton. While living in Bolton from 1968-1978, he was a parishioner of St. Francis Xavier Church, where he and his wife were active volunteers at the annual Lord's Acre Corn Festival. Norm was a proud 40 year member, past president, vice president, and officer of the Clinton Turn Verein. Norman too was an accomplished candlepin bowler who bowled on several traveling semi-pro teams. Bowling accomplishments include winning the Telegram and Gazette Candlepin Bowling Tournament, bowling a 400 score (total score over three strings) three times, being recognized on the honor roll wall at Putnam Lanes in Fitchburg, and featured on the television show "Candlepins for Cash" in the late 1970's. Norman married Dolores (née Michaud) in 1951 and they raised five children together over their 53 years of marriage, living in Lancaster, Bolton, and Clinton. He heroically became her primary caregiver when she was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's Disease in 1988, and lovingly took care of her until her death in 2004. He leaves a legacy of love and laughter in the hearts of his family that he leaves behind, including his daughters, Lou Ann Fiamingo (Joe) of Southport, North Carolina, Belinda Mallory of Baldwinville, and Tena Zapantis (Dino) of Clinton, a son, Norman E. Bashaw, Jr. of Dexter, Maine, and the late Jacqueline Campbell (Rory) of West Brookfield. He was pre-deceased by his grandson Tyler Campbell, three brothers, Edward, Robert, and Richard Bashaw, and his companion, Theresa Kelly. "Bumpy" was his beloved name given by his 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Anyone in town knew when Bumpy was driving by as evidenced by his "BUMPYB" license plate. His daily routine included socializing with "the gang" as a member of the McDonald's Morning Club and enjoying friendship at the Clinton Senior Center. Following the 4 o'clock Mass each Saturday, Norm looked forward to lively hours of conversation and laughter during dinner at McDonald's with his favorite gal Edna Arsenault and dear friends Millie Potenti, and Paul & Betty Keane.
Funeral services are to be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2 until 5PM. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Norman Bashaw to: Clinton Senior Center, 271 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020