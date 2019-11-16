|
Norman H. Beaulieu, 92
Worcester - Norman H. Beaulieu, 92, of Worcester passed away on Thursday November 14, 2019 in the Christopher House, Worcester. His wife of 54 years, Arlene R. (Martin) Beaulieu died in 2005.
He leaves three daughters, Marsha A. Tremblay, Janelle D. Wrightson and her husband Tom, and Cynthia M. Baxter and her husband Tom, six grandsons, Keith and Craig Wrightson, Jesse and Evan Tremblay and Adam and Brian Baxter and four great-grandsons. He was also predeceased by two brothers, Donald Beaulieu and Joseph Beaulieu. Norman was born in Southbridge, a son of the late Joseph and Edna (Lusignan) Beaulieu.
Mr. Beaulieu was the plant engineer more than 30 years for Central Coating Co., and retired in 1991. He also worked as a carpenter 22 years for various contractors. Norman was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II serving with Troop B, Second Construction Squadron.
Mr. Beaulieu was a member and 8 year chaplain of the Auburn Lodge of Elks, was a member of Harold Keith Post, American Legion and the Greendale Retired Men's Club. He enjoyed golfing and repairing electronic equipment.
The funeral service for Norman and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery is private. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019