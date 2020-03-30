Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Norman Bouffard Obituary
Norman R. Bouffard, 54

Worcester - Norman R. Bouffard, 54, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester, son of Norman and Jeannine (St. Martin) Bouffard. He leaves two sisters, Michele L. Yelmene and Cheryl A. Fedorczuk; two nieces and a nephew.

Services are private, a memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced.

The family has entrusted to MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
