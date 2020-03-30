|
Norman R. Bouffard, 54
Worcester - Norman R. Bouffard, 54, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Saint Vincent Hospital. He was born in Worcester, son of Norman and Jeannine (St. Martin) Bouffard. He leaves two sisters, Michele L. Yelmene and Cheryl A. Fedorczuk; two nieces and a nephew.
Services are private, a memorial will be held at a later date, to be announced.
The family has entrusted to MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020